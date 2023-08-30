CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A house fire in a Clarksville neighborhood led to several road closures early Wednesday morning.

First responders responded to the fire at approximately 5:10 a.m. on Lafayette Road, according to Clarksville police.

Lafayette Road between Woodale Drive and Raintree Drive remains closed as crews work to extinguish the fire. Officials said residents on Pinetree Road must exit their neighborhood by Cherry Tree Drive.

Clarksville police advised drivers to find alternate routes. Drivers that attempt to use this portion of Lafayette Road will be turned around.

It remains unknown how long the roads will be closed, or if any injuries were reported in the fire.

No other information was immediately released.