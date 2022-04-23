CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

Police say just before 9:30 p.m. officers received a 911 call from a man staying at the GuestHouse Hotel saying he had been shot in the leg. Officers arrived on scene and saw three men running from the scene down Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

Officers chased them on foot and were able to detain two of the three suspects. At this time, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

The victim, meanwhile, was LifeFlighted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to call Detective Henry at 931-648-0656 ext. 5343. Those looking to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward can call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.