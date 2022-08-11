CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Disturbing, unthinkable images shared between a former Fort Campbell soldier and his wife landed the couple in federal prison. On Wednesday, Kara Adkins was sentenced to more than 20 years and Robert Adkins was sentenced to 10 years for child pornography crimes.

Robert Adkins was an automated logistical specialist. He was a staff sergeant and served approximately 16 years.

“Horrendous” is how Lt. Mark Wojnarek describes the case that included sexual abuse material of infants, toddlers and young children.

“It’s something that you should never have to see or experience,” Wojnarek told News 2.

It was a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led investigators to the home of Kara and Robert Adkins. Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office didn’t expect to talk in and uncover what they did.

“As an investigator, you know you walk into these cases already of the mindset that this is an unbelievable investigation that you are going to investigate. When you go in and you actually discover that the children in real life sitting there that were depicted in these horrendous just outrageous images and positions it’s unthinkable,” Wojnarek explained.

Kara Adkins, 38, was not only found to be in possession of several hundred images of child sexual abuse, but Wojnarek says she was producing, manufacturing trading and abusing children right there inside the family’s home.

According to court records, Kara and her husband used a texting application to communicate with each other while he was deployed in Korea. Detailed and explicit chats that included discussing prior, current and future sexual abuse of five different children.

Wojnarek says the FBI and military CID investigated case details in Korea, while they focused on his wife in Montgomery County.

“It’s an unfortunate victory. I think the investigators going into this case they expected just to find some child pornography on a system and not actually find the actual perpetrators of it and so to be able to actually locate somebody who was manufacturing, make that arrest and link it all the way back halfway around the globe with a second arrest I think is pretty outstanding police work,” said Wojnarek.

The court also ordered Kara Adkins to be placed on supervised release for 10 years and Robert Adkins for eight years. Both were indicted in January 2018 for conspiracy to produce child pornography and other related charges and pleaded guilty in October 2021.