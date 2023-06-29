CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot in a crashed car and flown to Nashville where he died.

According to police, officers responded to the 2800 block of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard just after 9 p.m. for reports of a vehicle that had crashed near the front entrance of a Target. When officers arrived, they found the 22-year-old driver suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center via LifeFlight helicopter and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, according to investigators.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Martin at 931-648-0656 ext. 5224. To remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by clicking here.