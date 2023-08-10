CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville man lost his life after helping a stranger whose car broke down. Now, that man is being remembered for his caring heart.

Harry Roman, 44, was an Army veteran, as well as a loving husband and father. Little has to be said to feel the pain the Roman family is suffering.

“I miss him,” Harry’s wife, Anita Roman, cried. “I don’t know how I’m going to take care of the family without him.”

Anita described Harry — who she called her “king” — as a nurturer, an animal lover, and a dedicated worker who strived to provide. Together, they shared seven children.

“His heart was big,” Anita said while embracing the couple’s 5-year-old son, Elijah. “His heart was so big.”

Harry didn’t hold back his love, caring for anyone who crossed his path. He often lent a helping hand to strangers, as he did on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

“I’m just glad that we got to say ‘I love you’ before he left, to say goodbye,” Anita told News 2.

Harry was on his way to work an overnight shift when he stopped to help a stranded motorist on 101st Airborne Division Parkway. According to the Clarksville Police Department, while Harry was pushing the vehicle out of the roadway, it was rear-ended by another driver.

Harry remained on life support until Monday, Aug. 7.

“At least it helps me to know that he was taken doing something he loved. He was helping somebody, he was being that person,” Anita said tearfully. “He didn’t have to stop. He could have just drove right by like hundreds of cars before him probably did, but he stopped.”

Following her husband’s sudden death, Anita can’t help but question her faith: “I know it happens for a reason, but I’m fighting, like, ‘Tell me the reason that you took him from me, from us.'”

Now a widow, Anita finds comfort knowing Harry’s work is far from done. As an organ donor, his efforts of helping others will carry on.

“I said, ‘I can’t wait to meet the person who gets his heart, because they’re going to feel it. They’re going to feel his energy, they’re going to feel his love, they’re going to feel it. They’re going to hear his heart, they’re going to feel his beating,” she explained before sobbing into her hand.

Harry’s funeral will be held in Clarksville on Friday, Aug. 11.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Harry’s family navigate life without him. If you would like to donate, click here.