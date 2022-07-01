CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville man is dead after a fatal crash on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

Weeks after the crash, police arrested a man, but the family of Eric Allsbrooks says the memory of that night still haunts them.

“At about 2 o’clock in the morning, I heard a loud knock at the door,” remembered Deana Allsbrooks. She explained how an officer came to her home looking for her. “He said ‘y’all have a seat,’ and when we did I said, ‘don’t tell me nothing bad,’ and he proceeded to tell me Eric had been in a wreck, and he didn’t survive. I took off running, but there was nowhere to go.”

Eric was known for being an amazing coach, brother and friend. However, the title he took the most pride in, was being called “dad.”

“Still hard for me to process sometimes, just thinking about it. He’s not going to come back,” said Thomas Allsbrooks, Eric’s father.

The crash happened on June 16, just after 6 p.m. in front of Applebee’s. According to police, Eric was driving a Toyota Avalon and was making a left-hand turn when he was struck on the passenger side by a Volkswagen Golf.

“It should have been me, that I should have went first. I’d trade places with him if I could,” said Deana.

Thomas explained for years, he had traveled down the same road, but never did he think something would happen to a family member, let alone his son.

“I’ve drove that road for 30, 35 years every day, two times from work and back and never seen nothing like that, it’s just hard to believe,” explained Thomas.

The Allsbrooks are now hoping by sharing Eric’s story, others will take away a piece of advice.

“Don’t get me wrong I want justice. We want justice for Eric and his son […] it was a choice made,” said the Allsbrooks.

Police arrested 38-year-old Justin Walker, the driver of the Volkswagen Golf. He is now facing vehicular homicide, aggravated child abuse, neglect and reckless endangerment charges. At the time of the crash, Walker’s 11-year-old daughter was in the back seat, and investigators say there was evidence that Walker was speeding.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help with funeral arrangements. If you would like to donate, click here.