CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hankook Tire announced an investment that will bring in more than a thousand jobs and double its production in the Middle Tennessee area.

The global tire making company said it will be expanding in Clarksville with an additional $1.6 billion investment to it’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility.

“Global brands like Hankook Tire choose to invest in Tennessee because of our strong business climate, skilled workforce and central location,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “I thank Hankook for its continued investment in our state and for creating 400 new manufacturing jobs for Tennesseans in Montgomery County.”

The expansion will bring a total of 1,200 new jobs to the area and double the production of passenger car and light truck (PC/LT) tires.

“The investment in our Tennessee Plant further demonstrates Hankook’s growing presence in the U.S. and commitment to serving our customers,” said Sooil Lee, CEO of Hankook Tire & Technology and President of Hankook Tire America Corp. “Through a focus on sustainable construction and innovative manufacturing, the new phase of our Tennessee Plant will provide an effective local-to-local supply chain to more effectively fulfill customer demand. Additionally, we are extremely proud to continue to support the local economy by bringing 1,200 new jobs to the Clarksville area.”

Hankook established a facility in Clarksville in 2017, this news brings its investment in the area up to $2.2 billion since first opening five years ago.

The company hopes to break ground on the new plant in early 2023, start the new phase of tire production by late 2024 and reach full capacity by early 2026.