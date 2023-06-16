CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man, who police are calling a “habitual criminal,” was arrested yet again for stealing a vehicle in Clarksville.

The Clarksville Police Department said Ismail Green was arrested Saturday, June 10 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle. At around 1 a.m. that morning, the victim reportedly went inside a restaurant to pick up food. That’s when Green reportedly stole her vehicle; he was later arrested that evening and is being held in lieu of a $40,000 bond. The case has been bound over to the grand jury.

Police said Green was released from jail just two days earlier. He had been serving time for stealing a vehicle back in February.

According to investigators, Green has a lengthy criminal history.

Ismail Green (Source: Clarksville Police Department)

On Feb. 23, Green, while out on bond for stealing a vehicle on Monday, Jan. 30 was arrested for stealing yet another vehicle. Green went back to jail and stayed there until Thursday, June 8 when his case was settled in circuit court, according to police.

Green pled guilty in circuit court to drug possession, two counts of motor vehicle theft, and vehicle burglary. Investigators said he was sentenced to serve 10 years at the Tennessee Department of Correction. However, his sentence was suspended and he was placed on state probation.

The police department would like to remind the public to take the following steps to avoid having their vehicles stolen: