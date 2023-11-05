MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said a highway is expected to remain closed for “several hours” as crews work to clear a crash.

Just before 4:20 a.m., the sheriff’s office announced that both lanes of Guthrie Highway near the 4200 block were closed due to a crash.

Authorities reported that the Tennessee Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation into the crash. At this time, motorists are being advised to detour using the intersections of Jim Johnson Road and Hampton Station Road.

It remains unknown when the roadway is expected to reopen, but deputies said the closure could last for “several hours.”

No other information was immediately released.