CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville Fire Rescue is grateful for a young man’s brave actions he took to help save a neighbor’s life early Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to a house fire on Davis Drive at 12:44 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they were met with heavy smoke and wild flames coming from a back building that was being used as a residential apartment by a 60-year-old man.

According to Clarksville Fire Rescue, the 60-year-old man, who uses a wheelchair, was out of the building upon their arrival and told crews that he accidentally dropped his cigar while setting up his bed. The man told firefighters that a young man in a house nearby had saved his life.

Davis Drive fire (Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

Davis Drive fire (Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

Davis Drive fire (Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

Crews said Anthony Hinderliter was awake playing his guitar when he noticed smoke and flames coming from the window of the back building nearby. That’s when Hinderliter rushed outside with a fire extinguisher and attempted to extinguish the fire but was unable to do so. Clarksville Fire Rescue said Hinderliter then approached the 60-year-old man, unlocked the wheels of his wheelchair and pulled him to safety.

The Clarksville Fire Rescue thanked Hinderliter for his actions Wednesday morning stating “the bravery and will to take action helped save a neighbor’s life.”