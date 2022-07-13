CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Emotions ran high at the Montgomery County Courthouse Wednesday morning.

Dawn Maddox told News 2 her grandson, Kadaris Maddox, was found dead inside her daughter’s home last week. Kadaris had cerebral palsy.

On Wednesday, Cheyenne Maddox appeared in court on five child abuse charges related to other children found at the home. She isn’t facing any charges at this point for the death of her son.

“If we could just reset this matter so we can all hear everything at one time your honor,” Attorney John Graves requested of Judge Sharon Massey Grimes.

Graves said he expected to have more information from police within 60 days. The judge agreed to the continuance, and a new court date was set for Sept. 21.

After the decision was made to continue the case, Cheyenne’s own mother voiced her frustration that her daughter wasn’t already facing more serious charges.

“Y’all shouldn’t have given that woman a bond. That’s my daughter: she killed my grandson. Y’all are at fault. You and DCS. She killed my grandson,” Dawn Maddox said as she stormed out of the courtroom.

Clarksville Police told News 2 the child death investigation is ongoing.

News 2 tried to catch up with Cheyenne after court for comment, but she declined.

Judge Grimes called the elder Maddox back into the courtroom, where she received a stern warning from the judge over the outburst.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

But Dawn told News 2 it was difficult for her to remain silent.

“I mean, if you find a dead body in the house, I don’t think she should’ve been given any kind of bond. It should’ve been revoked, she should still be sitting in there because she needs help,” Dawn said.

Dawn said she hasn’t spoken with Cheyenne since about a week before Kadaris died.