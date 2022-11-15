CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Govs are bringing the heat to campus with the launch of their own hot sauce brand in partnership with a Pick Tennessee-certified hot sauce company.

Earlier this month, the university unveiled the two sauces after several months of coordination with the Tennessee-based company, Two Heads Hot Sauce.

News 2’s Meteorologist Marcus Bagwell dared to take the heat challenge and provided his honest review of the two sauces, Stacheville Sting and Govs Valiant Verde.

First up for review, Govs Valiant Verde. The milder green hot sauce honors the significant military community both on-campus and in Clarksville-Montgomery County, and measures as a 2 out of 5 on the spice level.

“I like it, I think this one is pretty good, but I would definitely go up a little bit higher,” said Marcus.

So far so good! Up next for review was the Statcheville Sting, a moderately hot red sauce that gives a nod to the campus’ Governor mascot, and measures as a 3 out of 5 on the spice level.

“Now this one is hot, oh man, I mean, I cannot imagine what a level 4 or 5 would be,” said Marcus, “I would still choose Statcheville Sting because I do like a little hot, but I don’t know if I could go higher than that.”

The university says the idea came about as APSU’s Office of Public Relations and Marketing and Affinity Licensing were coming up with ways they could promote the Austin Peay brand.

Also, the products are official Pick Tennessee products which means the peppers and other ingredients are sourced straight from the Volunteer State.

You can buy the hot sauce at Austin Peay State University’s Ann Ross Bookstore or the campus’ convenience stores located in the Morgan University Center and Governors Terrace.

The sauces can also be purchased online by clicking here.