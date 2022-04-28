CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As one Middle Tennessee university continues to deal with the fallout from a ransomware attack, the school’s schedule is now being impacted.

Austin Peay State University announced Thursday that exams for Friday, April 29, have been canceled. Information regarding next week’s exams will be released soon.

The university campus will be open Friday, and employees are expected t report to work if they are scheduled to be on campus that day.

Officials say the IT staff is continuing to work through the ransomware incident.

University employees have been asked to not use work computers at home or on campus.

Internet is still available on campus, but individuals are asked to use personal devices only. APSU says personal devices will not be affected by the ransomware attack.

All campus computer labs will be closed until further notice.