CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fort Campbell authorities have now identified the Army soldier who was killed in a motorcycle accident earlier this week.

Spc. Elijah Robertson was assigned to 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), said Daniel Mathews with the public affairs office.

“Elijah excelled in caring for fellow Strike Soldiers as a Medic while we were deployed to Europe and will be missed by all who knew him,” said 2nd Brigade commander Colonel Ed Matthaidess III in a news release.

Robertson was 23 years old and just passed the Battalion’s Sergeant promotion board and was planning to continue his service as a Warrant Officer and Army aviator. He enlisted in the Army in 2019 as a Combat Medic.

Mathews said, Robertson’s awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

”We mourn his sudden and unexpected passing and offer our deepest condolences to Elijah’s family and friends. Our priority is supporting them and his fellow Soldiers during this difficult time, and we honor his legacy as part of the Strike and Blue Spader Families,” said 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment Commander Lt. Col. Jeffrey Black in a news release.

The investigation into the motorcycle crash that resulted in his death is ongoing. Fort Campbell authorities said they are working with Clarksville Police.