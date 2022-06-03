CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Fort Campbell soldiers were arrested for a string of vehicle burglaries.

Police say the burglaries happened in the area of Tiny Town Road and Peachers Mill Road. Security cameras captured someone entering one of the victims’ vehicles and the video was made public on May 25. The investigation led to the Thursday arrests of 22-year-old Kiyon Vaughn and 21-year-old Javon Richardson.

Both Vaughn and Richardson are soldiers currently stationed at Fort Campbell, but are in the process of being chaptered out and discharged, according to police.

Javon Richardson (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Kiyon Vaughn (Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

Investigators are still sorting through property taken during the burglaries. Some of the items are debit/credit cards, identification cards, personal property and two guns.

The police department says from January through May 2022, officers responded to 247 vehicle burglaries; 39 of the vehicles had unsecured firearms that were stolen.

Additionally, 138 vehicles were stolen so far this year.

The Clarksville Police Department would like to remind the public to secure their valuables and lock their cars when unattended.

The investigation remains ongoing.