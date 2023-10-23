CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 19-year-old Fort Campbell solider was killed in a motorcycle crash in Clarksville Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Charlemagne Boulevard around 1:45 p.m.

Clarksville police identified the victim as William Smallwood, 19, a soldier stationed at Fort Campbell.

Fort Campbell Boulevard was closed to traffic for an extended period of time.

The crash remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.