CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville police have released the identity of the victim in Saturday’s drowning at Billy Dunlop Park.

Jabori McGraw, 20, has been identified as the victim. He was a soldier stationed at Fort Campbell.

Crews were able to recover his body just before 10 a.m. Sunday, about 18 hours after he had been reported missing in the area.

He was reportedly swimming in the West Fork of the Red River, and they believe he got wrapped up in the current of a swimming hole. Divers searched the water for four hours but called off the search Saturday night due to darkness.

No foul play is suspected and nearby parks have since reopened.