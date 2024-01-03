MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Montgomery County woman was taken into custody in Georgia Tuesday after being indicted last year following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) Medicaid Fraud Control Division.

According to the TBI, after a referral from Adult Protective Services, special agents launched an investigation into an allegation that a certified nurse aide working at a Clarksville care facility failed to properly use a lift while trying to move a patient in March 2022. As a result, the resident — identified by officials as Patricia Oliver — fell and was seriously injured, ultimately leading to her death.

Authorities said they determined Takesha Tucker was the nurse aide responsible for the incident.

In March 2023, the TBI said the Montgomery County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Tucker with one count of criminally negligent homicide and one count of aggravated abuse of an elderly adult, so a warrant was issued for her arrest.

About 10 months later, on Tuesday, Jan. 2, officials said Tucker was arrested during a Georgia traffic stop by the Kennesaw Police Department.

The 44-year-old was reportedly booked into the Cobb County Detention Facility, pending extradition back to Montgomery County.