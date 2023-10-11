NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Nashville paramedic accused of killing his wife and father-in-law is no longer facing murder charges.

Matthew Konen was accused of murdering the two in May 2021. Clarksville police said they arrested Konen May 4 for the deaths of his 30-year-old wife, Rachel, and 62-year-old father-in-law, David Rogers. The two were killed the night of Jan. 20 at a Westwood Drive residence.

According to Konen’s defense attorney Rich McGee, the state of Tennessee is dropping the charges, and he will no longer face the trial that was set for later this month. This news was confirmed to News 2 by both the court clerk and Clarksville District Attorney Robert Nash. Nash told News 2 his office was not going forward in the case at this time.

At the time of his arrest, Konen had been a paramedic with the Nashville Fire Department for four years. He was hired in March 2017. Konen resigned from his position with NFD in June 2021, a month after his arrest.

Konen has pleaded not guilty throughout the case.