NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —A former Fort Campbell solider and his wife have been sentenced to federal prison terms for their involvement in child pornography crimes.

Kara Adkins, 38, and Robert Adkins, 42, both of Clarksville were sentenced Wednesday, according to U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee.

Kara Adkins was sentenced to 21+ years in prison and Robert Adkins was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The court also ordered Kara Adkins to be placed on supervised release for 10 years and Robert Adkins for eight years, according to a release. Both were indicted in January 2018 for conspiracy to produce child pornography and other related charges and pleaded guilty in October 2021.

Kara Adkins pleaded guilty to production, transportation and possession of child sexual abuse material. Robert Adkins pleaded guilty to receipt and possession of child sexual abuse material.

According to court records, the couple used a texting app to communicate with each other while Kara Adkins lived in the Middle District and Robert Adkins was deployed overseas. Both defendants discussed engaging in sexual activity with five different children that they had access to at various times.

The chats, which included discussions of prior, current and future sexual abuse of the children, were detailed and explicit, according to court documents. The chats were extensive and amounted to hundreds of pages. During these discussions, Kara Adkins sent Robert Adkins numerous images of her sexually abusing a young child. After receiving those images, Robert Adkins requested more explicit images of the child and discussed his desire to engage in additional sexual exploitation of children.

The sexual abuse material depicted infants, toddlers and prepubescent children. Kara Adkins was found to be in possession of several hundred images of child sexual abuse and Robert Akins was found to be in possession of approximately 92 images of the same.

According to Court documents, Robert Adkins was subsequently discharged from the United States Army due to his involvement in this case.