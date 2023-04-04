CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former school nurse who worked at a Clarksville high school has been sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison on child pornography charges.

On Monday, April 3, the Department of Justice announced that 42-year-old Leon Hensley, a former school nurse at Northeast High School, was sentenced to 293 months (about 24 and a half years) in federal prison.

In May 2021, officials began investigating allegations that Hensley had been communicating with a minor female in the Clarksville area.

According to the DOJ, Hensley sent a nude photo of an adult woman to the minor and asked the minor to pose for photos to help him with a photoshoot.

A June 2022 indictment charged Hensley with 25 counts of attempting to produce child pornography and coercing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct. In September 2022, Hensley pleaded guilty to all charges.

During a search of Hensley’s phone, officials discovered nude images of minors – who were later identified as female students that attended Northeast High School.

Authorities also found a numerous electronic devices, including a small convert camera, at Hensley’s home. The devices reportedly had images of unidentified women in hospital rooms, airports, and tanning beds, plus video files that appeared to have upskirt videos of adult and minor females.

Multiple agencies worked the investigation including Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Secret Service, the FBI and the Clarksville Police Department.