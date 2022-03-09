FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WKRN) — On Wednesday, the First Lady of the United States visited military families at Fort Campbell.

Many families of the 101st Airborne Division are missing their loved ones after hundreds of troops deployed quickly to Europe last month. They’re currently serving on a combined task force providing security assistance to NATO allies

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden met with dozens of those families Wednesday night, exchanging hugs and handshakes.

Fourteen-year-old Alexander Holt attended the event. He’s a military kid that’s moved all over the globe for his step-father’s deployments.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Alexander Holt said. “I was like ‘oh boy, it’s her!'”

Many military wives were also in attendance with their children, including Brenda Sharp. Her husband, Colonel Kevin Sharp, is currently deployed and she says the support of the First Lady made her feel appreciated.

“It was amazing. She’s so easy to just be close to,” Sharp said.

























Dr. Biden gave a short speech to the families, thanking the 101st for all of their sacrifices.

“The President and I are so proud of you the members of the 101st Airborne Division who are helping to keep our promise to NATO,” Dr. Biden said. “We’re holding Putin accountable for his war. So, through diplomacy and crippling sanctions and we’re providing Ukraine with economic, humanitarian and security assistance.”

The dinner event was sponsored by the Armed Forces YMCA. Chief Operating Officer, Charles Williams, says the organization’s goal is to support military families year-round.

“She really connected with each individual table and spent some serious time talking to family members, meeting them, and thanking them for what they do to help their service members,” Williams said.

Dr. Biden noted this was her third visit to Fort Campbell.