CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville authorities are trying to track down a minivan after witnesses said they saw a female passenger screaming for help Thursday night.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of S. Hampton Place, around the Starbucks, at approximately 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, July 27. Witnesses told police a female in the front passenger seat of a silver Nissan Quest was yelling for help out her window.

Officials said the vehicle had dark-tinted windows, as well as a white decal sticker on the rear liftgate window.

Meanwhile, the female passenger had “blondish/brown hair” and was possibly in her early teens to early 20s, authorities reported.

(Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department)

According to the department, officers and detectives are searching local businesses for video of the potential incident to determine whether the female was actually in distress or just involved in a prank.

If you were in the area and witnessed the possible incident, if you have any information about it, or if you have any footage of it, you are asked to contact Detective Billotte at 931-648-0656, ext. 5694. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, you can call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or submit a tip online.