MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Montgomery County house was destroyed in a fire Saturday afternoon, displacing a family of five.

According to Montgomery County, personnel from the Cunningham Volunteer Fire Department, the Palmyra Volunteer Fire Department, East Montgomery Volunteer Fire and Rescue, and St. Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Servicek, as well as the Rescue Squad, were called to a residential structure fire in the 1600 block of Parchman Road in Cunningham at approximately 2:24 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Officials said five people were in the home at the time of the blaze, but they were all able to escape. No injuries were reported among the residents or the first responders.

Montgomery County Fire Service said the home was deemed a total loss following the fire, which can be seen in a video posted on Facebook. As a result, the American Red Cross was called to the scene to help the displaced family.

No additional details have been released about this incident, including the cause of the blaze.