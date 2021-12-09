CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. WKRN) – A family in Clarksville is in need of some holiday giving after their mother was killed in a crash back in March.

On March 15, 2021, Michelle Lazu was killed in a head-on crash on Ashland City Road in Clarksville. A suspected drunk driver crossed into her lane while driving at a high rate of speed. At the time of her death, Lazu had four children under the age of 10. Michelle’s mother Ann now has custody of her daughter’s children along with a 6-year-old of her own. The suspect has since been charged with vehicular homicide and the case is pending in court.

This will be the family’s first Christmas without Michelle and Ann’s finances have been stretched to the limit.

The Clarksville Police Department shared with News 2 a GoFundMe that has been set up to help the Lazu family during this time of need. Click here to donate.