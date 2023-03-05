CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Shortly after power was restored to a Clarksville neighborhood following Friday’s severe weather, first responders found themselves battling a Sunday blaze at an apartment building.

According to Clarksville Fire Rescue, units from two stations were dispatched to the fire on Forest Street shortly after 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 5.

The department said the neighbors just got their power back, but the fire started from the connection being pulled from the building.

Even though the fire was quickly extinguished, officials said four apartments were evacuated and the families will be displaced. However, the Red Cross has been asked to help the residents.

In a Facebook post about the blaze, Clarksville Fire Rescue shared the following reminders about what to do if your power goes out during a storm:

Keep your freezers and refrigerators closed.

If you use a generator, keep it outdoors and away from any windows.

Never use a gas stove or oven to heat your home.

Disconnect any appliances and electronics to prevent damage from electrical surges.

Make backup plans for refrigerating medicines or using power-dependent medical devices.

Check with your local officials about any heating and cooling locations open in your area.

Notify your electric department if you see any damage to electrical lines near you.

