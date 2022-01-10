NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A minimum-security trustee at the Robertson County Detention Facility was taken into custody Saturday after he was on the run for almost a week.

The Clarksville Police Department arrested Jonathon Ferrell after officials received a tip from Stewart County Sheriffs. Officials said Ferrell walked off his work detail assignment at the Roberson County Landfill located at 2916 W. County Farm Road on Jan. 4 at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Johnathon Ferrell (Courtesy: Robertson County Sheriff’s Office)

Ferrell was serving time for violating probation and domestic assault and was supposed to be released within less than two months due to his minimum-security trustee status.

He is now faced with an additional escape charge.

Sheriffs in Robertson County thanked the public for proving tips that led to his arrest.