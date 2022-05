CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person is dead following a crash Friday morning in Clarksville.

It happened on Quarry Road near Providence Boulevard just after 10:30 a.m.

Police say the driver on an International Dump Truck — later identified as 48-year-old Ervin Vincent — made a right turn onto Quarry Road, and for unknown reasons, ran off the road and down an embankment.

Authorities say Vincent was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is still an ongoing investigation.