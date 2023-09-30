CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Saturday afternoon crash in Clarksville sent one person to the hospital and left Fort Campbell Boulevard partially blocked.

The Clarksville Police Department said the two-vehicle wreck took place at approximately 4:04 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 along Fort Campbell Boulevard (41A), near the Tobacco Road intersection.

According to officials, one of the drivers has been flown to Nashville via Life-Flight helicopter. There is no word on the nature of their injuries at this time.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., authorities announced one northbound lane was shut down. However, FACT investigators will reportedly need to close multiple northbound lanes to document the scene, which will result in traffic delays.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area until crews clear the road.

No additional details have been shared about the circumstances surrounding the crash.