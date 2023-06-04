CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after authorities said they discovered a woman who not only crashed in Clarksville, but had also been shot.

The Clarksville Police Department announced on Sunday, June 4 that a 911 call came in about a shooting that already happened in the 1200 block of Parkway Place at approximately 1:15 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a vehicle that had crashed into a dumpster, driven by a woman with a gunshot wound. A life-flight helicopter flew the driver to Nashville, but her status is unknown at this time.

Authorities said they are searching for the people involved in the shooting, adding that those individuals are believed to be “familiar with one another”.

If you have any information about or surveillance footage of the incident, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

No additional information has been released about the ongoing investigation into this shooting.