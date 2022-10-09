CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A portion of Peachers Mill Road remains shut down after a driver crashed into a telephone pole early Sunday morning and fled the scene.

Clarksville police were dispatched to Peachers Mill Road north of Abraham Drive just before 5 a.m. in response to a vehicle that had rolled over.

Source: Clarksville Police Department

Once on scene, officers learned that the motorist hit downed power lines that were from a broken telephone pole, which caused the vehicle to crash.

According to Clarksville police, the driver and passenger of that vehicle received non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

While investigating the scene, officers discovered a Dodge Charger off the roadway near a resident’s backyard. Officials say the Charger is believed to have hit the telephone pole, and snapped it in half, which caused the power lines to fall.

The driver of the Charger fled the scene and their whereabouts remain unknown. Anyone who has information about the driver of the Charger is asked to call 911.

At this time, Peachers Mill Road remains completely shut down between Abraham Drive and Allen Griffey Road until the power lines can be removed.

No other information was immediately released.