CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville was recently named Money Magazine’s number one best place to live in America, expected to gain more than 90,000 residents by 2040.

As the city grows, its downtown corridor grows with it, adding much-needed amenities, including the city’s first rooftop bar.

Shelby’s Trio is being built at the corner of Second and College Streets, across from where the F&M Bank Arena is being constructed.

“Not only will it start momentum, it will keep momentum,” the developer Joe Maynard said, as he talked about the city’s explosive growth. “Quite honestly, we don’t want people to have to go to Nashville every night to have a nice experience. We’d like them to stay here.”

Maynard plans to open the three-venue development, 18,000+ square foot dining development in Clarksville’s downtown by Labor Day.

“You’ll look at it and think, ‘wow, that’s a pretty cool place for Clarksville.'” Maynard said.

The development will have three floors with the following: Main Floor | Joe’s Garage: An American-themed eatery with muscle cars on display in an enclosed garage. Second Floor | Trattoria Di Cat: A fine Italian cuisine restaurant. Third Floor | Skyline 500 Bar: An indoor and outdoor upscale rooftop area, offering a 360-degree view of downtown, Austin Peay State University, and the Cumberland River.

“Before we decided to go full scale on this, we went to a couple of the restaurant owners that have been downtown for years and basically asked for their blessing, because we don’t want to go in and shut anybody down. We think we can all bring more business, and all were very enthusiastic. So, there’s not just us. It’s the team in downtown Clarksville,” Maynard said.

It’s an area that’s changing as a whole. Soon, the new event center will be complete, with the Riverview Inn Remodel and mixed-use project, Riverview Square, completed around the same time, bringing hotel rooms, bars, restaurants, entertainment space, shops and parking.

“We believe in downtown Clarksville, so we want to help it get back to where the community wants it to be,” Maynard said.

This is just the start, Maynard said he and his wife plan to build another three-story development with a rooftop bar but wouldn’t disclose where.

Shelby’s Trio was scheduled to open to December of 2021, but it was delayed due to supply chain issues.