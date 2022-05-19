MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has responded to a call for a barricaded suspect.
The sheriff’s office says deputies tried to serve a Writ of Eviction at the Autumn Winds Apartments on Ted Crozier Boulevard in Clarksville Thursday morning. The occupant refused to leave and secured herself in the apartment.
Negotiators are working to peacefully resolve the incident. First responders are also on standby per safety protocols for all involved.
Residents are asked to stay away from the immediate area while deputies work to resolve the situation.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.