CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two children are safe and two deputies are in the hospital after a heroic act Monday afternoon.

Montgomery County Deputies were dispatched to the call of a house fire in the 600 block of Briarwood Road around 1:30 p.m.

Once on the scene, Deputies Zach Fortner and Cody Evans discovered two children were trapped inside the burning house.

Using a ladder found nearby, the deputies entered a bedroom window, found the kids and were able to safely escape.

The deputies were taken to a nearby hospital and are being treated for smoke inhalation. They are listed in stable condition and will spend the night in the hospital.

The children are safe in the care of their mother.

“I am proud of Zach and Cody for their selfless and heroic actions this afternoon,” Sheriff John Fuson said. “If not for these two deputies being on the scene as fast as they were, we would be reporting a very different and tragic story this evening. Because of their actions, these two children were saved and a mother is rejoicing instead of grieving.”