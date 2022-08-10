CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Clarksville mom arrested twice for child abuse is once again free from jail.

Last month, Cheyenne Maddox was arrested for five child abuse charges for children found in her home. That was after police were called and found her 13-year-old son, Kadaris, dead on July 6. Kadaris was born with Cerebral Palsy.

Cheyenne was arrested, posted bond and released from jail.

Kadaris Maddox, who had cerebral palsy, was found dead in his family home on July 6.

On Tuesday, police arrested Cheyenne again, this time for child abuse, neglect, and endangerment in her son’s death. Within a few hours, she once again posted bond and was released.

“I think she needs to be put in a mental facility, therapy, and maybe medications to help her. Because I don’t think it’s all hit her yet, the scope of what she’s… what’s happened,” Cheyenne’s mother, Dawn, said.

Dawn claimed she tried to report abuse in her daughter’s home for years prior to Kararis’ death.

“I want someone to be held accountable and I want laws changed in my grandson’s name because he didn’t have to die,” Dawn said.

Dawn spoke to News 2 along the Riverside Park in Clarksville, where she plans to hold a memorial for Kadaris’ 14th birthday next month.

“He was just a precious little angel who didn’t need to be taken. He was born with C.P., God left him here for a reason. And he was taken way too soon,” Dawn said.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

An autopsy is still pending, which police say could lead to more charges.