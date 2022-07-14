CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A death investigation is underway after a 21-year-old man was found unconscious in the middle of a Clarksville road early Thursday morning.

Police said the male victim was found in the middle of Tiny Town Road around 4 a.m. with a bump on his head and bleeding from his nose and ears. He was rushed to Tennova Healthcare where he was pronounced dead.

A portion of Tiny Town Road is partially closed near Allen Road as police investigate but left one lane open in each direction.

Officials said the victim’s name is being withheld right now until they can notify the next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.