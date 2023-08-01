CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department has opened a death investigation after a man was recovered from the Cumberland River late last month.

Authorities said around 2:50 p.m., on July 26, 2023, officers responded to the 90 block of Oak Street near Trice Landing Park after receiving reports that a body was found in the Cumberland River.

Clarksville Police said the victim –identified as 32-year-old Dominick “Aquaman” Chacon – was located by individuals who were working a barge in the area. Officials reported Chacon was originally from California.

Chacon was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, police believe there was no foul play involved in his death.

The investigation into Chacon’s death remains ongoing. Anyone who contacted Chacon last week, or anyone with any information, is asked to call Detective Green at (931) 648-0656.

No other information was immediately released.