CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville Police Department has launched an investigation into a death at a railroad crossing along Ted Crozier Boulevard.

Community members are asked to avoid Ted Crozier Boulevard near Dunlop Lane for the time being. If you cannot find an alternate route, authorities said you should expect delays.

Police did not offer an estimate for when the road will be reopened.

No additional details have been shared about the death investigation.