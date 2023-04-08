CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville authorities are currently at the scene of a motorcycle crash that left two people dead and shut down Interstate 24 West.

The Clarksville Police Department said its officers are helping members of Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) and Clarksville Fire Rescue with the wreck, which took place around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday, April 8.

According to authorities, the deadly crash — which involved at least one motorcycle — happened on I-24 West near the Exit 11 overpass.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has closed down I-24 West at the Exit 11 off-ramp, so traffic is being diverted off the interstate and onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard (76 Connector) until further notice, officials said.

According to Clarksville Police, the two people who died in the wreck were both motorcyclists.

No additional information has been released about the circumstances surrounding the incident, which is under investigation by THP.