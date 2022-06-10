CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville-Montgomery County Crime Stoppers is increasing the reward for information on several unsolved murders. The latest unsolved crime is the death of Carol Bowman, who died May 27, 2019.

Bowman, 60, was found dead in her home on Church Court in Clarksville. Her neighbor believes drug activity was involved and is asking the public to help solve her murder.

“She was my friend,” Berrie Crump said. “She didn’t deserve that.”

Crump developed a close friendship with Bowman. She says she even tried to contact the police prior to her death.

The oldest unsolved murder is the one of Gary Waggoner who died August 17, 1991.

Information leading to an arrest to any of these cases, is now at $5,000. If you have any information contact Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS.