CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville first responders were called out to Queens Bluff Sunday morning to help an injured climber.

According to Clarksville Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched to the scene at approximately 11:51 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12.

(Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

(Courtesy: Clarksville Fire Rescue)

Officials said personnel set up a rope system to get down to the patient and then lower him to the fire boat waiting on the shore.

The department said the fire boat brought the climber to the Conservation Club, where he was loaded into a Montgomery County EMS unit.

The patient was reportedly brought to the hospital to be evaluated, but there’s no word in his condition at this time.