CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Amid Thursday morning’s stormy weather in Clarksville, first responders found themselves at the scene of a structure fire at a townhome.
Clarksville Fire Rescue posted on Facebook shortly before 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 that units from three stations responded to the fire at the newly-constructed residence off Needmore Road.
According to officials, construction crews reported seeing lightning hit the building.
First responders quickly brought the fire under control, with no reports of injuries at the scene, the fire department said.
No additional information has been released about this incident.