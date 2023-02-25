CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Saturday evening motorists may run into some delays in Clarksville due to a wreck on Ft. Campbell Boulevard (U.S. Route 41 Alternate) that left at least one person injured.

The Clarksville Police Department said the two-vehicle crash took place in front of Magic Wheels in the 1600 block of Ft. Campbell Boulevard around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25.

As of 6:22 p.m., authorities said all northbound and southbound lanes are shut down, so drivers are asked to avoid the area until crews clear the road.

According to officials, there is no word on the condition or the number of injuries from the wreck.

No additional information has been released about this incident.