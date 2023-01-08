CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police in Clarksville were called to the scene of a wreck with injuries on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Morris Road Sunday evening.
According to the Clarksville Police Department, the southbound lanes were shut down as of 5:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8.
However, at 6:30 p.m., officials announced the roadway was back open.
Authorities said the status of those injured is unknown at this time.
No additional information is currently available about this crash.
