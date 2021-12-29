CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police have opened an investigation after a crash and shots were fired late Tuesday night in Clarksville.

Authorities said it happened in the Britton Springs area on Caskey Dr. between Evans Rd. and Batts Lane. According to officials, all individuals involved are believed to have been accounted for, with no suspects at large.

A section of Britton Springs was closed for some time, but the roadway has since reopened.

The investigation is still underway.