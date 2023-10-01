CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people are injured, including one who had to be flown to the hospital, following a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in Clarksville Sunday night.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, the collision took place at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1 at the intersection of Dunlop Lane and International Boulevard.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., authorities announced the intersection “is expected to be shut down for quite a while,” and urged motorists to find an alternate route until crews clear the scene.

Officials said a Life-Flight helicopter transported the motorcyclist to Nashville, but there is no word on his condition at this time. Meanwhile, the driver and the passenger in the vehicle reportedly sustained minor injuries.

According to police, investigators with the Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) are currently at the scene. No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the wreck.

If you have any information about or video footage of the incident, you are asked to call FACT Investigator Harrington at 931-648-0656, ext. 5227.