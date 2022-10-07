CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple people have been hospitalized following a head-on collision in Clarksville Friday morning, according to authorities.

On Friday, Oct. 7, the Clarksville Police Department said officers were dispatched to the crash at Tiny Town Road and Barkers Mill Road shortly after 9 a.m.

Police reported at 9:40 a.m. that the westbound lanes of Tiny Town Road were shut down, so motorists were being diverted onto Barkers Mill Road.

Then, at 11:38 a.m., authorities announced the road was back open.

According to officials, one person was flown to Nashville in a life-flight helicopter and the other driver has been taken to BACH, but the status of their injuries is unknown at this time.

If you have any information about Friday morning’s incident, you are asked to call Investigator Bergen with the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656, ext. 5642.

This news comes after another wreck on Tiny Town Road on Wednesday, Oct. 5 left one person dead and several others injured. That same day, there was also a crash along Wilma Rudolph Boulevard that injured a pedestrian.