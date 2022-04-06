CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A crash has shut down Tiny Town Road near the intersection of Peachers Mill Road in Clarksville.

Police say at around 5:52 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles at the intersection. Injuries were also reported, according to police.

Tiny Town Road is closed for the time being while authorities work to clear the area. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

No condition on the victims were released.