CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 24 westbound near Exit 1 in Clarksville was closed due to a crash involving multiple vehicles.
The Clarksville Police Department says the crash happened at 3:20 p.m. and five cars were involved.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says injuries are being reported, but did not say if there were any deaths. THP continues to investigate the crash while the Clarksville Police Department is assisting with traffic control.
At 5:30 p.m., police confirmed the interstate had reopened.
No other information was released. Click here for a live traffic map.
