CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No cursing, spitting, or even throwing snowballs at trees. Those are real laws on the books over in Clarksville.

“I was just reading through it,” said Trisha Butler. “That’s how I found it.”

Butler is one of the few people that still has a physical copy of Clarksville’s ordinances. “Just the more you read down the worst it gets,” she said.

The Clarksville city councilwoman discovered a few unique laws, but one involving fortune tellers caught her eye.

“It talks about needing a college degree and having to have lived here for ten years and it’s talking about how tattoo parlors aren’t allowed to be within a mile of city hall,” said Butler.

As crazy as that all sounds, it’s actually real. In chapter 11 of the city’s code is an ordinance centered around fortune telling.

The ordinance lays out specific requirements saying a permit can’t be issued unless the person is a U.S. citizen and in good moral character, has lived in Tennessee for ten years and Clarksville for two, has a college degree and even provide and pass a physical health exam performed by a physician in Montgomery County.

“At first I was like….no….no,” said Samantha Mowrey.

Mowrey owns and operates a massage therapy business in Clarksville called Nine Worlds Healing. Her business specializes in trauma-informed massage therapy, but she also offers divination which she believes is another service that helps her customers.

“We’re more than muscle,” she said. “We’re more than meat and energy. Work gave me that dialogue to have those conversations in a different, unique way.”

Mowrey recently found out about the law and finds it absurd. “There’s regulations on people for choosing to share gifts with the world,” she said. “That’s crazy to me.”

Butler says she’s been able to work with the city’s attorney to draft up a repeal, with hopes that unique laws like this won’t impact Mowrey or others in Clarksville.

“If what I leave behind when I leave city council is that I helped clean up some of that stuff and help protect people then I can feel good about that,” she said.

Clarksville City Council is expected to vote on repealing the fortune telling ordinance on Thursday, August 4.

Butler says she’s also working to have some of Clarksville’s other unique and outdated ordinances repealed as well.